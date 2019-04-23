Hyundai Already Working On A Performance Venue Crossover

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:24 AM
Hyundai’s stars at the New York Auto Show are undoubtedly the eighth-generation Sonata sedan and the new Venue small crossover.
The former has already been confirmed to get an N Line version and now we’re hearing the latter will also spawn a spicy derivative for those who are finding the regular model not exciting enough. Talking with Australian magazine Drive, Hyundai North America’s Chief Operating Officer, Brian Smith, shared the good news about a Venue N Line scheduled to come out in the near future.
Don’t get too excited just yet as while the Sonata N Line will get a more powerful engine, it looks like the Venue N Line will be mostly about styling upgrades. After all, models such as the i30 N Line and the i30 Fastback N Line are all show without any extra go, albeit the cars do have chunkier front brakes along with some suspension and chassis tweaks. 2019 New York Auto Show Photo Gallery 2019 New York Auto Show Photo Gallery
