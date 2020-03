Hyundai and Genesis have confirmed they will handle up to six months of car payments for owners who lose their jobs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Hyundai said it will make up to six months of payments for owners who lose their jobs and purchase or lease a vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020 through Hyundai Capital. The South Korean marque will also offer select shoppers through April 30 the ability to defer payments for 90 days at the