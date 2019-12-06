Hyundai Announces 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Pricing - Is It What You Wanted?

Hyundai has released pricing for its new premium flagship three-row Palisade SUV. The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. The Palisade is produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available at U.S. dealerships soon.



* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Palisade are $1,045. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time. Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP* SE 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $31,550 SEL 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $33,500 Limited 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $44,700 SE 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $33,250 SEL 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $35,200 Limited 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $46,400











