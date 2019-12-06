Hyundai Announces 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Pricing - Is It What You Wanted?

Hyundai has released pricing for its new premium flagship three-row Palisade SUV.
The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. The Palisade is produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available at U.S. dealerships soon.
* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Palisade are $1,045.
Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
Drivetrain
|
MSRP*
|
SE
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$31,550
|
SEL
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$33,500
|
Limited
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$44,700
|
SE
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$33,250
|
SEL
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$35,200
|
Limited
|
3.8L V6 GDI
|
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$46,400