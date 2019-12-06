Hyundai Announces 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Pricing - Is It What You Wanted?

Agent009 submitted on 6/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:51:52 AM

1 user comments | Views : 524 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai has released pricing for its new premium flagship three-row Palisade SUV.

The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. The Palisade is produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available at U.S. dealerships soon.

* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Palisade are $1,045.

Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP*

SE

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$31,550

SEL

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$33,500

Limited

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$44,700

SE

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$33,250

SEL

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$35,200

Limited

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$46,400







Hyundai Announces 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Pricing - Is It What You Wanted?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

xjug1987a

I've already seen a couple Kia Tellurides so this will be around soon... these are terrifically packaged vehicles... they're going to sell alot. GM needs to be very concerned because their products do not measure up to these...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2019 10:30:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]