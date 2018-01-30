Hyundai Banking Heavily On New Santa Fe - Does THIS New Look Change Your Mind?

Fresh renderings of the fourth-generation midsize crossover released Tuesday show a sleeker, sportier Santa Fe that adopts the brand’s new split-level lighting array up front.

Like the subcompact Kona crossover unveiled last year, the next Santa Fe gets sliver-thin daytime running lamps positioned high along the hood crease, while the main headlamps sit low on the sides of the grille. The novel setup creates “a unique, futuristic look,” Hyundai said.