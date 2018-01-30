Hyundai Banking Heavily On New Santa Fe - Does THIS New Look Change Your Mind?

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2018

5 user comments | Views : 1,546 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

Hyundai Motor Co.

, playing catch-up in the booming U.S. crossover market, is banking on a bigger, more modern redesign of the Santa Fe to lift its fortunes in the important segment.

Fresh renderings of the fourth-generation midsize crossover released Tuesday show a sleeker, sportier Santa Fe that adopts the brand’s new split-level lighting array up front.

Like the subcompact Kona crossover unveiled last year, the next Santa Fe gets sliver-thin daytime running lamps positioned high along the hood crease, while the main headlamps sit low on the sides of the grille. The novel setup creates “a unique, futuristic look,” Hyundai said.



User Comments

222max

Rendering looks nice enough but there is a sameness to crossover designs at the moment and this fits comfortably into the current mold.

Posted on 1/30/2018 11:00:24 AM

Posted on 1/30/2018 11:00:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carsnyc

+1 and how unfortunate is it that this be where everybody is heading. It kills me to see the sedan die before my eyes

Posted on 1/30/2018 12:32:24 PM

Posted on 1/30/2018 12:32:24 PM | | Votes: 1   

joneshamilton

LOL, Ricetastic.

Posted on 1/30/2018 12:33:40 PM

Posted on 1/30/2018 12:33:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

llaroo

no its a Kia Sportage , WTF ?

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:30:09 PM

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:30:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

I don't care for it, personally. I'm more into the classic lines.

Posted on 1/30/2018 2:53:03 PM

Posted on 1/30/2018 2:53:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

