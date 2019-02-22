Hyundai Claims Kona EV Demand Has Already Outstripped Production Capacity

Although it just sold its first example of the Kona Electric in the U. S., it seems Hyundai has a hit on its hands. And it’s little wonder, seeing as the all-electric crossover tops our list of range-per-purchase-dollar and has been edging out competitors like the Chevy Bolt in road tests. This is, of course, a great thing for the company, but it also creates some problems for some prospective buyers: they aren’t available for purchase from their local dealers in most of the country.



Initially, the plan was to begin initial sales in California and expand to the so-called ZEV states. In their words: “2019 Kona Electric models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available in the beginning of 2019, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.”



