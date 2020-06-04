Hyundai Extends Warranties For More Than 1.21 Million Vehicles

Hyundai has announced it will extend the warranties for more than 1. 21 million vehicles worldwide to support owners who may encounter difficulties in having their vehicles serviced and repaired during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., the South Korean car manufacturer says owners with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty set to expire between March and June 2020 will have their warranty coverage extended to June 30, 2020. Hyundai will contact all eligible customers in the coming days.