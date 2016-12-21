Hyundai Fires North American CEO For Poor Sales

Effective immediately, Hyundai fired U. S. head honcho Zuchowski because he failed to meet sales objectives. That’s what Automotive News claims, citing sources familiar to this sales-related mess-up. In Zuchowski’s place, Hyundai Motor America higher-ups named Jerry Flannery as temporary head honcho. Until today, he filled the roles of executive vice president and general counsel. The report underlines that the automaker’s “dealer body was informed Tuesday night of the decision.” An official announcement of the whole deal is due to be made today. The more pressing question is, why did the big boys over at Hyundai Motor America resort to this apparently radical solution?



