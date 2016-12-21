Hyundai Fires North American CEO For Poor Sales

Agent009 submitted on 12/21/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:21:56 PM

8 user comments | Views : 2,728 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Effective immediately, Hyundai fired U.

S. head honcho Zuchowski because he failed to meet sales objectives. That’s what Automotive News claims, citing sources familiar to this sales-related mess-up. In Zuchowski’s place, Hyundai Motor America higher-ups named Jerry Flannery as temporary head honcho. Until today, he filled the roles of executive vice president and general counsel. The report underlines that the automaker’s “dealer body was informed Tuesday night of the decision.” An official announcement of the whole deal is due to be made today. The more pressing question is, why did the big boys over at Hyundai Motor America resort to this apparently radical solution?

Read Article


Hyundai Fires North American CEO For Poor Sales

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

malba2367

Not his fault....prices are getting too close to honda/toyota

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2016 3:35:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

countguy

Exactly. This is also the problem with genesis. They are charging too much for kia/hyundai/genesis and at that price people will always get the higher quality options.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2016 4:02:49 PM | | Votes: 1   

carsnyc

Quality is there but not the panache hence the threshold

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2016 7:06:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

All true. Plus big boys are now taking you seriously as competitors and developing strategies to protect their market share against your enchroachment.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2016 5:48:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MrEE

They are in the most competitive part of the market and their image is a bargain brand makes it is a tough sale against brands, Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Subaru. Zuchowski may be held responsible for less effective marketing, other than the Soul model success.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2016 6:43:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Hyundai sales around here are doing just fine.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/21/2016 6:46:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

nguyenvuminh

With all of the Hyundai cars being shown here with the accompanying "Who should be afraid" title, I guess it was Zuchowski that should have been afraid.

nguyenvuminh (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 12:38:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

mre30

Perhaps not all Hyundai retailers are as strong as those in SoCal?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2016 9:47:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]