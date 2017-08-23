Hyundai Genesis luxury EV in the works, will debut in 2021

Hyundai Motor Group – including both Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors – has disclosed a wide-ranging plan to introduce 31 environment-friendly models in a new development roadmap that aims to ultimately create a cleaner environment through these eco-friendly vehicles.



While previewing its next generation fuel cell vehicle, Hyundai announced its eco-vehicle development roadmap that entails a multi-pronged approach. This means that Hyundai won't focus its efforts on just one type of eco-friendly vehicle, but will create a lineup that offers various powertrain options like fuel cell, hybrid drive and electric.

