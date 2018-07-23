Hyundai Gets Serious And Decides On A Halo Car For The N Badge Division

Agent009 submitted on 7/23/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:54:33 AM

1 user comments | Views : 272 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai’s Veloster may be the first to wear the N badge and we’ve already explained it won’t be the last.

However, the plot has thickened slightly. The new division won’t be limited to peppering existing models with enhanced powertrains and sport-inspired accessories, it’s eventually going to have its own halo car.

Thomas Schemera, who was appointed head of Hyundai’s new high performance and motorsport division earlier this year, is claiming that the Veloster N is only “the first phase of N vehicles.” But he isn’t talking about the future N-Line, which is to be comprised of gently tweaked Hyundai cars. Apparently, the group is developing a halo performance model to show off what the sporting division can really do.


Read Article


Hyundai Gets Serious And Decides On A Halo Car For The N Badge Division

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Everybody is doing a supercar so why not? Lordy!

This will be like Acura that does the NSX than is a multiple in cost of the next most expensive Acura for a brand that is totally devoid of any performance.

I'd be more supportive if they targeted the Stingray because that would be a much more telling move.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2018 10:04:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]