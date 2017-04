Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. said on Friday they plan to recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles in the United States and South Korea due to possible engine defects, the latest blow for two firms already struggling in key markets. The recall, which could cost the two firms hundreds of millions of dollar each, revives quality concerns at a time when Hyundai and Kia face a sharp drop in China sales and sluggish demand in the United States and South Korea.



