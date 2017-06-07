Hyundai Officially Kills The Azera Leaving More Room For The G80

Hyundai is one of those companies, and the Azera for the U.

S. is now officially dead. Classified as a full-size sedan, the comfort-oriented model will live on in Asian markets as the Grandeur. In the United States, however, the premium-ish sedan will be indirectly replaced by the upmarket Genesis G80 and the cut-price Hyundai Sonata.

This news comes courtesy of a Hyundai release on its 2018 model year lineup, which mentions the Azera’s discontinuation explicitly in this part of the world. What the automaker got wrong, though, is this line here: “… has been a successful model in the Hyundai lineup for a number of years.”

