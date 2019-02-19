Hyundai Says Santa Cruz Pickup To Be More Distinctive Than Original Concept

It’s hard to believe it has been four years since Hyundai unveiled the Santa Cruz concept, but the company is still putting the finishing touches on the production model.

Speaking with Motor Trend, the head of Hyundai’s Global Design Center in Namyang, South Korea confirmed the production model will feature an updated design. As SangYup Lee explained, the upcoming pickup will be “a lot more distinctive” and have “a lot more character” than the well-received concept. Lee went on to say the design has already been finalized and it will have “more progressive”