Hyundai Says Santa Cruz Pickup To Be More Distinctive Than Original Concept

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:42:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 340 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s hard to believe it has been four years since Hyundai unveiled the Santa Cruz concept, but the company is still putting the finishing touches on the production model.

Speaking with Motor Trend, the head of Hyundai’s Global Design Center in Namyang, South Korea confirmed the production model will feature an updated design. As SangYup Lee explained, the upcoming pickup will be “a lot more distinctive” and have “a lot more character” than the well-received concept. Lee went on to say the design has already been finalized and it will have “more progressive”

Read Article


Hyundai Says Santa Cruz Pickup To Be More Distinctive Than Original Concept

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]