Hyundai Motor said it will suspend production in South Korea, its biggest manufacturing base, becoming the first major automaker to do so outside of China due to disruption in the supply of parts resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Hyundai has seven factories in South Korea, catering to the local market and the U.S, Europe, Middle East and other countries. Hyundai's production at home accounts for about 40 percent of its global output.



