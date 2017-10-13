Hyundai Targets Tucson And Kona To Receives N Performance Variants

The South Korean automaker has recently confirmed, according to a report, they will indeed expand the portfolio of the N Performance division, adding the Tucson and Kona N versions in the future.



The N performance division chief, Albert Biermann, has acknowledged the rumors about the Tucson N and Kona N sports crossovers, confirming they have been approved by the management – we actually knew the South Korean brand was looking to make a dynamic Tucson, so the big news here is the addition of the smaller Kona to the roster. Both models are set to receive the full treatment – additional power, larger brakes, sportier suspension setup and of course an aerodynamic body kit. The bad news for sporty crossover fans is the executive also said the two models aren’t actually a priority for the N performance division.







