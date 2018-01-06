Hyundai Toys With Mid Engine Veloster Halo Car

Agent009 submitted on 6/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:24:42 AM

4 user comments | Views : 2,486 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai has been playing around with the concept of a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive Veloster-based hatchback since at least 2014, but it seemingly fell to the wayside.

But the head of Hyundai’s new N performance division hasn’t forgotten, and the concept isn’t dead just yet.

Albert Biermann, formerly the lead engineer of BMW’s M division, is the head of Hyundai’s new N performance division, and recently told Top Gear that Hyundai plans to slowly work it’s way towards all-new performance cars, possibly including the so-called Racing Midship hatchback.

Read Article


Hyundai Toys With Mid Engine Veloster Halo Car

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

LOL! Now there's a product without a market... or a purpose.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 12:04:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I agree.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 4:14:36 PM | | Votes: 0   

countguy

lmao

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 3:06:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

Looks like a GTI and Civic fighter.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2018 3:09:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]