Hyundai Toys With Mid Engine Veloster Halo Car

Hyundai has been playing around with the concept of a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive Veloster-based hatchback since at least 2014, but it seemingly fell to the wayside. But the head of Hyundai’s new N performance division hasn’t forgotten, and the concept isn’t dead just yet.

Albert Biermann, formerly the lead engineer of BMW’s M division, is the head of Hyundai’s new N performance division, and recently told Top Gear that Hyundai plans to slowly work it’s way towards all-new performance cars, possibly including the so-called Racing Midship hatchback.