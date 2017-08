Hyundai will launch a fuel cell electric SUV next year that will be capable of 497 miles in one fill, as previewed by this near-production ready prototype that was shown in Seoul last night.

The yet-to-be-named model uses fourth-generation fuel cell technology and produces 161bhp - 20% better than the ix35 Fuel Cell that the model will replace. Hyundai claims that the new SUV’s drivetrain has an efficiency level of 60% - a 9% increase on its predecessor.