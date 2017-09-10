Hyundai Wants Dedicated Genesis Dealerships And Spin Off Complete By 2020

The Genesis brand is shaping up to be a real competitor in the luxury car space.

We doubted Hyundai when it first launched the Genesis and Equus, but the company is moving in the right direction to dump its old "cheap car" image. The brand is gaining traction thanks to the recently revealed G70, but still has a long way to go before all of its problems are gone. For starters, Genesis cars are still sold at regular Hyundai dealerships. This is a big problem for several reasons, but Automotive News reports that company intends to fix this issue.

bnilhome

Genesis has more issues than not having a dealership. For starters they have been a so-called "premium" brand for 7 years now and still do not have an SUV offering. Next, their latest sedan, the G70, is a knockoff of the Infiniti Q50 and Acura TLX and really has no unique qualities. Genesis certainly needs to figure out its identify before it can move forward.

MDarringer

Two crossovers are to be deployed within the next 12-18 months.

The first stand-alone dealers will happen at that point.

fiftysix

With Hyunda sales dropping 14% last month, and bleeding money....I see Genesis doing like Scion.

