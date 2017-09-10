Hyundai Wants Dedicated Genesis Dealerships And Spin Off Complete By 2020

The Genesis brand is shaping up to be a real competitor in the luxury car space. We doubted Hyundai when it first launched the Genesis and Equus, but the company is moving in the right direction to dump its old "cheap car" image. The brand is gaining traction thanks to the recently revealed G70, but still has a long way to go before all of its problems are gone. For starters, Genesis cars are still sold at regular Hyundai dealerships. This is a big problem for several reasons, but Automotive News reports that company intends to fix this issue.



Read Article