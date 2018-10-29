Hyundai and Kia Bank On A Return To Relevance Based On Crossover Sales

Better late than never.

And better early than late.

Those are the mantras guiding South Korea's big auto brands as they scurry to align their product lineups and production capacity with surging demand for utility vehicles and try to get a head start on what could be the next truck frontier.

After years in the wilderness, Hyundai and Kia have reached a crossover crossroads. By the end of next year, both brands will be fielding full crossover lineups — from subcompacts to full-size family movers — and executives see them leading to upswings in volume.



