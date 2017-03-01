Hyundai's Juke Killer Spotted Inside And Out

Hyundai's Juke-rivaling baby SUV has been spotted once again while fully camouflaged, except that this time, we managed to have a little peek inside.

Even though the dashboard is partially covered by some type of mesh, we can still see right through it to catch a glimpse of the car's touchscreen display, the center-mounted air vents as well the climate control dials.

Other than that, the instrument dials feature an analog design, with what looks like a portrait-style rectangular display in the middle for the trip computer info.

