IAA: Are 200MPH Hypercars Still Relevant In 2017?

The undoubted star of this week’s Frankfurt Motor Show is – as you might expect – a car so bold and so brazen that it deserved its place in history even before the covers came off.

Mercedes-AMG’s Project ONE hypercar may not be a beauty, but you can’t argue with the depth of engineering that has gone into what Mercedes describes as “the first Formula One car with MoT approval”. And, you’ll be pleased to hear, much of that incredible work was done by Mercedes-AMG’s talented workforce here in the UK.

You can read the full story and marvel over the Project ONE’s stats, but you have to wonder whether there’s still a place for a road car with this level of performance in 2017?


200mph+ cars are just toys for the rich. The are not relevant to the general public. Just like a $10,000 purse or a $50,000 watch or a $15,000 mountain bike. The marketplace is large enough to have products that cater to each market segment. Kudos to any company that can makes products at these prices and have them find a market.

For most people, it's a bragging right, much like "more horsepower" sells cars to some people.

But don't sweat it, folks. Hypercar manufacturers know their clientele. For example, the McLaren's dashboard has a gauge that tells you how many months you can leave the car parked before your battery goes dead. No, I am not joking. It's not at all uncommon for a hypercar that can do 200+ MPH to spend virtually all of its life as a Garage Queen, and then to be sold years later with 4800 miles on the clock.

