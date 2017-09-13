IAA: Are 200MPH Hypercars Still Relevant In 2017?

The undoubted star of this week’s Frankfurt Motor Show is – as you might expect – a car so bold and so brazen that it deserved its place in history even before the covers came off.

Mercedes-AMG’s Project ONE hypercar may not be a beauty, but you can’t argue with the depth of engineering that has gone into what Mercedes describes as “the first Formula One car with MoT approval”. And, you’ll be pleased to hear, much of that incredible work was done by Mercedes-AMG’s talented workforce here in the UK.

You can read the full story and marvel over the Project ONE’s stats, but you have to wonder whether there’s still a place for a road car with this level of performance in 2017?





Frankfurt Motor Show



