IAA: As An Enthusiast, Where Does a Self Driving Sport Sedan Fit Into Your World?

While Audi’s Sport Division revealed the new rear-wheel drive R8 and the new-generation RS4 Avant, the automaker’s core offerings at the Frankfurt Auto Motor Show consisted of concept cars alongside the new flagship A8.
What you’re looking at here is the Audi Aicon, a sleek, futuristic-looking concept designed to preview the future of fully autonomous car tech beyond 2025. As such, the Aicon features Level 5 autonomy, meaning it can drive itself without any human intervention whatsoever.Frankfurt Motor Show Frankfurt Motor ShowRead Article
