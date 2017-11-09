#IAA: Audi Reveals Two New Self Driving EV Concepts For Frankfurt

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:00 AM

1 user comments | Views : 496 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

 Audi has confirmed that it will reveal two new concept cars at the Frankfurt Motor Show, both of which spell out the firm’s ambitions for an autonomous future with level four and five autonomy.



The firm’s level four autonomous study is a new coupe SUV measuring 4.90 metres in length and will be based on the e-tron Sportback concept introduced at the Shanghai Motor Show back in April. As such, it’s another preview of Audi’s upcoming all-electric coupe SUV, which will be released before the end of the decade.


Read Article


#IAA: Audi Reveals Two New Self Driving EV Concepts For Frankfurt

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Do Audi's self-driving vehicles cheat and have a hidden driver that lives under the hood.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2017 8:02:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]