IAA: BMW's Mammoth X7 SUV Concept Leaks Ahead Of Frankfurt Debut

Reports have been swirling for months revolving around BMW’s decision to host the premiere of the X7 Concept at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, and even the automaker added gas on the fire with a Twitter tease of a “big” surprise arriving soon.



And where there’s smoke, a fire will naturally burn, so what we have here are the alleged leaked official photos of the X7 Concept, which is set to preview the upcoming new flagship SUV for the Bavarian brand. These pictures might be the real deal – these leaks are usually correct – but remember to always take these news with a pinch of salt, just to be sure. We have a hunch these are real since BMW’s own Twitter teaser includes a picture of a top-down model featuring a glass roof with Y cross bars – and these features also appear in the leaked batch.






CANADIANCOMMENTS

A Tiger tank from Fury was smaller than this...

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 9/7/2017 8:20:50 AM   

carloslassiter

Great. Every bad BMW styling element combined on one ponderous vehicle.

carloslassiter

Posted on 9/7/2017 8:22:25 AM   

hangtime010

Not sure what my take is on the roof.
1) looks like a nicely sized glass roof, allowing a lot of sunlight in the cabin.
2) reminds me of the (U shape) hairline of a balding person (think Jason Alexander).

hangtime010

Posted on 9/7/2017 8:52:49 AM   

bnilhome

Making a large SUV look great is not easy to do for any carmaker. With that said, this is not bad overall. I don't care for the chrome strip on the side, especially when it goes vertical, but the rest looks nice.

bnilhome

Posted on 9/7/2017 8:55:04 AM   

