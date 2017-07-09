IAA: BMW's Mammoth X7 SUV Concept Leaks Ahead Of Frankfurt Debut

Reports have been swirling for months revolving around BMW’s decision to host the premiere of the X7 Concept at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, and even the automaker added gas on the fire with a Twitter tease of a “big” surprise arriving soon.



And where there’s smoke, a fire will naturally burn, so what we have here are the alleged leaked official photos of the X7 Concept, which is set to preview the upcoming new flagship SUV for the Bavarian brand. These pictures might be the real deal – these leaks are usually correct – but remember to always take these news with a pinch of salt, just to be sure. We have a hunch these are real since BMW’s own Twitter teaser includes a picture of a top-down model featuring a glass roof with Y cross bars – and these features also appear in the leaked batch.













