IAA: Germans Getting DESPERATE With Similar Model S Design AS Tesla Closes Virtually ANY Opening Into THEIR Market?

Everyone knows that Telsa is the brand to beat when it comes to the EV segment, and Audi just acknowledged that in Frankfurt with the Aicon 2+2 Concept.



Aicon is a level 4 autonomous concept that has no steering wheel or pedals and has a wheelbase that is longer than the current A8. The lack of internal controls allows a more lounge like interior so long stretches on the road can be more relaxing.



Four motors send power to each wheel, with 349bhp and 406lb ft of torque on offer brisk acceleration, although with the computer dictating things the focus is understandably on range and efficiency, a claimed 497 miles per charge. An 800 volt system means rapid charging is possible, with an 80% juice-up possible in 30 minutes.



But maybe the biggest shocker is how similar the styling it is to the current Telsa Model S. When was the last time you saw ANY German company copy someone else? Is this #ihearttesla design a desperate move as the walls close in on marketshare as Tesla gets larger?



