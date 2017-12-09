IAA: Hyundai Commits To An Electric Kona And 2 More Small Crossovers

Hyundai will further expand its SUV line-up with two new models and an electric version of the newly launched Kona; three of 30 new Hyundais to come by 2021 as part of its plan to be the number one Asian brand in Europe. The Kona EV will be launched at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

Speaking at the launch of the new Nissan Juke-rivalling Kona compact SUV in Seoul, South Korea, Hyundai’s vice chairman Eui-sun Chung said that the firm would launch a new 'A-SUV' car, smaller than the Kona, by 2020. A large SUV that sits above the Tucson will follow to complete the marque's five-model SUV range.



Frankfurt Motor Show