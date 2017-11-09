IAA: If You Are Looking For The Jaguar I-Pace At Frankfurt, You Won't Find It

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:56:10 PM
Jaguar Land Rover said on Thursday that it will offer electrified variants of all its new models starting 2020.
Curiously, the company is not following up the announcement by unveiling the production version of Jaguar's first battery-powered vehicle, the I-Pace crossover, at the Frankfurt auto show. The car's absence looks like a missed opportunity. Jaguar will be the first of the premium European makers to launch a genuine Tesla rival, but without the I-Pace, the spotlight at Frankfurt will swing to new electric vehicles planned by Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen Group.Frankfurt Motor Show Frankfurt Motor ShowRead Article
