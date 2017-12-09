#IAA: MORE Pictures Of The REFRESHED 2018 Lexus NX, Which ALSO Benefits From A Price Cut — DETAILS Here

While the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) will surely bring out a lot of wacky, interesting and downright insane concepts, don't forget, it is a consumer auto show as well.

This isn't like New York's Fashion Week where everything is couture and not likely to be seen on the local boulevard.

This brings us to the refreshed 2018 Lexus NX.

While some preliminary images made their way onto the 'net in advance, we wanted to bring you the full collection now that the cat's out of the bag.

Also noted is a price reduction for 2018, according to Cars Direct.

Prices for the 2017 NX 300h started at $40,715, including the $995 delivery fee. For 2018, the crossover will start at $39,330, which is a decrease of $1,385. Previously, going from a NX 200t with all-wheel drive to a NX 300h cost $3,235, since the NX 200t was priced at $37,480. Now, for 2018, making the jump to a hybrid model from an all-wheel-drive NX 300 costs just $950.


