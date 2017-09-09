#IAA: PICTURES GALORE Of Mercedes-AMG's 600+ Horsepower S63 And S65 Coupe And Convertibles

Arguably two of the best looking Mercedes-Benz products right now, the S-Class Coupe and Convertible are truly great designs.

Long and elegant, they remind me of really slick boats.

To me they're not over the top or in your face. And while I understand some buyers aim for that look and feel, that's not most folks style when they have deep pockets.

In the last thread I asked if you could spot the changes. In this thread, however, I just want you to take in all that the refreshed 2018 S63 and S65 bring to the table.

So, what do you think, Spies?


Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:

The S-Class Coupe models at a glance:

 

S560 4MATIC

AMG S63

AMG S65

Number of cylinders/
arrangement

 

8/V

 

8/V

 

12/V

Displacement
(cc)

3,982

3,982

5,980

Rated output
(hp)

463

603

621

Rated torque (lb-ft)

516

664

738

Acceleration
0-60 mph (sec)

4.5

3.4

4.0

The S-Class Cabriolet models at a glance:

  S560 (RWD) AMG S63 AMG S65

Number of cylinders/
arrangement

 

8/V

 

8/V

 

12/V

Displacement
(cc)

3,982

3,982

5,980

Rated output
(hp)

463

603

621

Rated torque (lb-ft)

516

664

738

Acceleration
0-60 mph (sec)

4.5

3.4

4.0

 


User Comments

MDarringer

Gorgeous car.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/9/2017 10:17:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

