Well, isn't that something? Today an image leaks of the all-new Land Rover Defender 110 and then it is followed up with a press release and video teasing its unveil at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).



As you'd expect with any auto so closely tied to a marque's heritage, Land Rover does its best to connect the dots for people that this Defender will be as rough and rugged as the original.



Color us intrigued.



But there is one thing that's non negotiable. If the all-new Defender's design is soft then all bets are off. It's going to be a flop.



We'll keep you dialed in, Spies. The big reveal happens on September 10. It's not quite the birthday gift I was hoping for, if I am honest.









Land Rover's press release follows:



NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER EXPEDITION 001: FROM THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH TO ITS WORLD PREMIERE AT THE FRANKFURT MOTOR SHOW 29 August 2019 New Land Rover Defender begins first overland expedition in the remote Valley of the Castles on the Kazakhstan / China border Global debut : New Land Rover Defender will make its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show, at 09:00 BST (10:00 CEST) on Tuesday 10 September

First glimpse: New Defender tackles remote Valley of the Castles, Kazakhstan, on its first expedition en route to Frankfurt, Germany

Tested to extremes: Global development programme saw new Defender endure temperatures as low as -40 celsius and altitudes as high as 10,000ft

Livestream : Watch the reveal of new Defender from 08:50 BST / 09:50 CEST on Land Rover’s YouTube and Facebook pages

Open book: Order books for the unstoppable 4x4 will open at the world debut

Defender in action: See the new Defender begin the journey to its reveal here Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the new Defender ahead of its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show on 10 September. The road to reveal for Land Rover’s most capable and durable 4x4 started in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering 300m canyons of the Valley of the Castles in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan. Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the new Defender maintains this bloodline. Expedition 001 is the culmination of an exhaustive global testing programme which saw new Defender successfully complete 45,000 individual tests and endure temperatures ranging from -40 to +50 celsius. Prototype models have already supported Tusk operatives on location in Borana, Kenya, to support lion conservation and been driven among the dunes of Dubai by the fleet experts from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Beside the peerless luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, new Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty. Driven by a passion and respect for the original, new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years. For those not at the Frankfurt Motor Show, you can watch a livestream of the reveal of new Defender which starts at 08:50 (BST) / 09:50 (CEST).



