#IAA: TEASED! Mercedes-Benz Gives Us Just A TASTE Of Its All-new Flagship EV, The EQS

The electric vehicle full court press is on, Spies.

After Tesla's breakout success, automakers of all stripes are developing and launching EVs of their own.

Some are fairing out better than others.

One I am eagerly awaiting is the Mercedes-Benz EQS. While I've become a bit disenfranchised with the three-pointed star's efforts after seeing the abysmal EQC sport-utility vehicle, I have my fingers crossed that the flagship EV will bring its "A" game. Why else would it get the "S" treatment?

Slated for a Frankfurt Motor Show debut, the EQS will launch just next week. As seen in the teaser clip below, it will be in concept form and dubbed the Vision EQS.

In other words, don't expect anything rooted in reality/production form just yet. The production auto can't be too far behind though because we've scoped out the research and development vehicles undergoing testing for a bit time now.





Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

rockreid

If you have $250,000 just laying around get your checkbook ready.

rockreid

Posted on 9/7/2019 12:41:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

The Taycan, the EQS... I think these are going to be good looking vehicles in the flesh and will appeal to the heart as well as the mind. Tesla needs to rethink their model S strategy. Yes for sure the bits underneath are important and they have been focusing on that, but they should refresh the exterior if they want to remain competitive in the 70k+ range. Buying a new S nobody can tell the difference from one several years back.

valhallakey

Posted on 9/7/2019 12:43:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

This will be a stunner.

MDarringer

Posted on 9/7/2019 1:02:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

