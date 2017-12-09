IAA: TVR's Griffith Is What The New Supra And Z4 SHOULD Have Been All Along

TVR is back from the ashes after an 11 year hiatus. But are you ready for a traditional British sportscar?



With 500 HP on tap, and only 2800 lbs to hold it back, the TVR Griffith promises to make a pretty powerful statement when it comes to performance. But this is more of a purist car not a marvel of technical wizardry.



Combine that with a production limit of only 500 units and you have a recipe that will appeal to the collector. This is all about the experience and trust us, very few will make it out on the road.



So if you were in the market, would you buy it and let it sit or drive the wheels off of it and enjoy it for the driving pleasure?



