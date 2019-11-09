The new Audi RS 7 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 11.6 – 11.4 (20.3 – 20.6 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 265 – 261 (426.5 – 420.0 g/mi)) marks the model’s second generation and is more unique than ever before. At the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Audi Sport GmbH will be presenting the RS 7 Sportback as a wide-bodied five-seater for the first time, also showcasing the improved performance and efficiency delivered by a mild hybrid system. The RS 7 Sportback will be arriving at dealerships in Germany and other European countries in the end of 2019.





Frankfurt Motor Show







