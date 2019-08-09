IAA: The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Has Arrived — Does It Do IT Better Than The All-new X6 And Cayenne Coupe?

Years ago when the Acura ZDX and BMW X6 arrived on the scene, pundits were perplexed.



"What are these peculiar beasts," they asked. "These will never sell," they proclaimed.



Well, they were 50 percent right, at least. The ZDX didn't have much success where the X6 did. And then Mercedes-Benz rolled out its GLE-Class Coupe and then the four-door sport-utility vehicle coupe movement was off to the races. So much so that Porsche has tossed its hat in the ring with its Cayenne Coupe.



BMW has released its all-new X6, Porsche debuted its all-new Cayenne Coupe and now Mercedes is on the scene with its respective GLE-Class Coupe. Launching its pseudo AMG variant, the GLE53, the three-pointed star is clearly trying to make a stand rather than release its tame variant first.



That said, we've got to ask: Do YOU think that the Mercedes is doing it BETTER than the all-new X6 and Cayenne Coupe?



What say you, Spies?





Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



The new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe The dynamic and athletic coupe for many terrains The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe uniquely combines sporty design with exhilarating performance and strong off-road capabilities. Its impressive dynamics are enhanced by the 429 hp 3.0- liter six-cylinder in-line engine with 48-volt technology, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive, AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and a 2.4 in shorter wheelbase than its SUV sibling. Driving dynamics are further enhanced by the AMG drive programs and the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension based on AIRMATIC. The AMG-specific grille visually reinforces its membership in the AMG family. In addition, the new GLE 53 Coupe offers all the advantages of a Mercedes SUV: ample space for passengers and luggage, extensive safety features and superior traction on a variety of surfaces and road conditions. "The new GLE 53 Coupe adds even more style and elegance to our SUV family, together with hallmark AMG features such as the brand-specific radiator grille. The attractive coupe lines envelop sophisticated suspension technology and our powerful, efficient six-cylinder in-line engine with 48 volt technology. Both guarantee a thrilling driving experience in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics," says Tobias Moers,

CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. Exterior design – expressive, muscular and dynamic The new GLE 53 Coupe's exterior design embodies the promise of AMG Driving Performance. Membership of the AMG family is clear at first glance thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille. The stylish and striking coupe silhouette lends a confident appearance, with lines that convey passion and performance. This is also evident in the hood's prominent powerdomes. Elegant details such as the Mercedes star in a double ring, slim headlamps and the striking "A-wing" in the front bumper accentuate the sharper design. The front bumper has AMG-specific features such as sporty outer air inlets, each with two side louvers in silver chrome with black accents. Like the air inlet louvers, the front splitter is also in silver chrome. The AMG side skirts and trunk lid spoiler are painted in the vehicle's body color. The flared wheel arches allow space for large wheels – 21-inch wheels with AMG lettering are fitted as standard. A choice of 21-inch and 22-inch wheel options are available on request. The newly designed rear bumper features AMG details such as a striking diffuser and silver chrome trim strip, highlighting the vehicle's powerful stance. The special AMG exhaust system with round twin-tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome enhances the sporty, dominant look. Further individualization is available with the AMG Night package. This package features a number of high gloss black elements. These include: high gloss black front splitter, front bumper trim, diffuser and outer air inlets, mirror caps, window frames and exhaust tailpipe trim elements. Interior design – progressive and robust elegance The signature AMG look and feel also continues in the high-quality interior. Unique color highlights such as red contrast stitching and red seat belts contribute to a sporty ambience with an exclusive touch. The AMG seats in black MB-Tex / DINAMICA microfiber provide optimal lateral support and have an AMG-specific pattern with "AMG" badges in the front backrests. The latest generation, three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel impresses with its aluminum shift paddles and driver-oriented ergonomics. The AMG stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs and black floor mats with "AMG" lettering also accentuate the sporty look. A host of leather upholstery options and a wide range of high-quality interior trim elements are available for further interior individualization. The available AMG Carbon Fiber trim elements lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior. Agile and precise: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilization AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AMG RIDE CONTROL+ is optionally available on the GLE 53 Coupe and enhances the driving experience even further. One specific new feature making a singificant contribution to the sporty driving dynamics is the active roll stabilization system, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL. Featuring two independently operating, electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle, this system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also allows more precise control of cornering properties and load change characteristics. In addition, it increases ride comfort when driving in a straight line, thanks to its ability to balance out one-sided bumps, for example. Body movements can be actively adapted to the driving conditions, improving the driving experience. Another benefit compared to a traditional hydraulic-based system is the significantly faster response. The AMG control can adapt the driving status up to 1000 times per second. Additionally, the new system has a significant weight-saving advantage. Air suspension with continuously adjustable damping The AMG RIDE CONTROL air suspension based on AIRMATIC was developed in Affalterbach to provide a driving experience optimized for both long-distance comfort and high agility.The sporty spring/damper setup and the adaptively adjustable damping ensure a combination of outstanding driving dynamics and a high level of ride comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three modes, "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing for a significant differentiation between high long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics. In addition, there are two new levels for off-road use - "Trail" and "Sand". Thanks to the all-round pneumatic level control, the GLE 53 Coupe maintains a constant vehicle level regardless of the load carried. The vehicle level is generally lowered by 0.6 in, in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Sport" and "Sport+". In the "Comfort" drive program, the vehicle is lowered by 0.6 in from a speed of 75 mph. This reduces aerodynamic drag and therefore fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability is improved thanks to a lower center of gravity. To increase ground clearance on poor surfaces or on inclines, the suspension level can be raised by up to 2.2 in at the touch of a button– both when stationary and when driving up to 43 mph. Optimized handling: sport steering and high-performance braking The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering features a variable ratio. It impresses with its direct steering action and precise feedback. In addition, steering power assistance is adjusted in the two stages of "Comfort" or "Sport". The configuration is automatically activated based on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program. Settings can also be personalized at any time in the "Individual" drive program. The high-performance braking system reliably decelerates in short braking distances. The front brakes have internally ventilated and perforated integral brake discs with a diameter of 15.75 in, with 2-piston fixed calipers painted in silver with black AMG lettering. At the rear, the internally ventilated integral brake discs have a diameter of 13.6 in with 1-piston floating caliper. Six-cylinder engine with turbocharging and EQ Boost The basis for the GLE 53's hallmark AMG power is provided by its electrified 3.0-liter engine featuring turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates 429 hp and delivers a maximum torque output of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter generator delivers an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque for short periods, and also feeds the 48 volt onboard electrical system. The EQ Boost starter-generator combines the function of a starter and an alternator in a powerful electric motor, and is located between the engine and transmission. This innovation as well as the intelligent charging electric auxiliary compressor and exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, while also reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The GLE 53 Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in only 5.2 seconds, and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. Extra power thanks to an electric auxiliary compressor and a 48-volt onboard network The electric auxiliary compressor quickly builds up a high level of boost pressure until the large exhaust gas turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the 3.0-liter engine reacts promptly and provides a dynamic response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the six-cylinder in-line engine's high level of refinement. The EQ Boost starter-generator enhances the GLE 53 Coupe even further. It also provides the 48 V on-board electrical system with power. The conventional 12 V electrical system is also powered by the new network. The 48 V battery increases the overall vehicle battery capacity, enabling the supply of more electrical energy. An additional advantage: the same power requires only a quarter of the current of a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter. The existing 12 V system supplies power to components such as the lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units. Highly efficient: the EQ Boost starter-generator The EQ Boost starter-generator is a key component of the 48 V system. It not only serves as an alternator, it's also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control. The hybrid functions include boosting, recuperation, load point adjustment, gliding and practically unnoticeable engine restarting with the start/stop function. Because the belt drive for ancillary components on the front of the engine is not necessary, the installed length of the new six-cylinder engine is also significantly reduced compared with conventional six-cylinder engines. This creates space for an exhaust gas aftertreatment system mounted near the engine, which is particularly efficient. A special acoustic experience comes courtesy of the optional, selectable AMG Performance exhaust system. The variable adjustable exhaust flaps enable the driver to change the sound of the vehicle at the touch of a button. Depending on the drive program, the sound characteristics vary between discreet and very powerful. Maximum traction: fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive The new GLE 53 Coupe is equipped with fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive for improved traction and driving dynamics. The intelligent steering variably links the permanently driven rear axle with the front axle and continually calculates the optimal torque distribution – depending on the driving situation and the driver's wishes. The all-wheel drive thus improves longitudinal dynamics as well as traction and lateral dynamics. The result is even more powerful acceleration from a standstill and optimized traction on bends or slippery surfaces. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque-Converter Transmission) ensures responsive shifting with extremely short shift times. It delivers the quick acceleration typical of AMG, along with speedy gearshift changes – either in automatic, or with manual control via the steering wheel shift paddles. Upshifts or downshifts are acted upon instantly. The transmission is especially responsive and dynamic in the "Sport+" drive program and in manual mode. Intelligent control electronics: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT The GLE 53 Coupe has seven drive programs: the levels of "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual" are complemented by two off-road-specific settings: "Trail" and "Sand". AMG DYNAMIC SELECT adapts parameters such as the responsiveness of the engine and transmission, the accelerator pedal and steering, suspension damping and even the vehicle's sound. Selected by using the rocker switch in the center console or the optional AMG steering wheel buttons, the programs are shown in the instrument cluster and multimedia display. "Slippery": optimized for slippery road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve for enhanced stability.

"Comfort": comfortable and fuel-efficient driving thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up with an emphasis on comfort.

"Sport": sporty characteristics thanks to a quick response to the driver's accelerator pedal input, shorter shift times, earlier downshifts and significantly more sport-oriented gearshifts, owing to double de-clutching. A more dynamic suspension and steering setup.

"Sport+": extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, increased acoustic emphasis during downshifts, as well as selective torque control on upshifts with cylinder suppression for optimized shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away, and an even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and drivetrain.

"Individual": individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system.

"Trail": safe driving with enhanced performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground.

"Sand": setup for the best possible grip and steering ability on sandy slopes and dunes. AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the "Basic", "Advanced" and "Pro" levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program) or the all-wheel drive, for example. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behavior based on the driver's actions and the sensor data. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. Additionally there are the "Traction" and "Slide" levels in the off-road "Trail" and "Sand" drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated. MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays The MBUX innovative control and display concept is standard equipment in the GLE 53 Coupe, and offers numerous AMG-specific functions. With the Widescreen Cockpit, the instrument cluster and touchscreen display optically combine into one unit. Numerous functions can also be activated via the intelligent voice- operated control "Hey Mercedes". The instrument cluster has its own specific details such as the AMG start-up menu and the four selectable styles: "Classic", "Sport", "Discreet" and AMG exclusive "Supersport". When the AMG-specific DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Trail" and "Sand" are activated, off-road-specific settings such as slope, incline and level can be selected and displayed on the instrument cluster. Rocker switches are embedded in the center console for displaying and controlling the drive programs, transmission, suspension, ESP® and exhaust system. AMG Performance steering wheel The AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather with red contrast stitching and red 12- o'clock marking combines high functionality, high-quality haptics and optimized ergonomics. Apart from the aluminum shift paddles, it also impresses thanks to the intuitive Touch Control buttons. The entire infotainment system can be controlled with swiping finger movements. As an option, innovative steering wheel buttons enhance the steering wheel with a round controller featuring an integrated display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. These enable AMG drive programs to be activated and conveniently controlled on the steering wheel. Your personal racing engineer: AMG TRACK PACE With the optional AMG TRACK PACE, MBUX is enhanced with a virtual engineer. AMG TRACK PACE enables up to 80 vehicle-specific data, as well as times on closed-off private circuits to be recorded and analyzed in detail. Many of these values can be displayed on the Widescreen Cockpit or in the optional head-up display in real-time. After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyze and, if necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile, 60-0 mph) can be measured and saved. The driver can record any circuits and save them for later vehicle data recording. Thanks to a newly developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or it has been shortened. This is done using GPS data as well as the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds). The additional smartphone app enhances AMG TRACK PACE on these circuits with functionalities such as video recording of the journey, individualization options for the recorded videos and photos as well as sharing on social networks. Technical data at a glance 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Cylinders/arrangement 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 2999 Combustion engine output (hp) 429 at rpm 6100 Output from EQ Boost (hp) 21 Peak torque of combustion engine (lb-ft) 384 at rpm 1800-5800 Max. EQ Boost torque (lb-ft) 184 Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 5.2 Top speed (mph) 155* * Electronically limited



