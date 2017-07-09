#IAA: Upcoming BMW i5 Will Have An EV Range Of Up To 435 Miles

BMW will preview the third model in its electrified i brand line-up with the unveiling of a new concept car at next week’s Frankfurt motor show.

The eagerly anticipated i model, which is expected to take the i5 name into production, is planned to be introduced in 2021 as part of a range of up to 25 plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles announced by BMW chairman Harald Krüger in an update to the German car maker’s 'Number One > Next' model strategy.

“By 2025, we will offer 25 electrified vehicles - 12 will be fully electric,” Krüger said in a statement to the media in Munich on Thursday.



