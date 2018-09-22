IF And WHEN Fully Autonomous Vehicles Arrive, Would You Keep Something To DIY?

Every year we get another step closer to fully autonomous vehicles. But, there's still a tremendous amount of work to be done here.



If anyone tells you otherwise, they're probably full of sh!t or they're trying to sell you something.



Having said that, I think there's a part of everyone that would be pretty thrilled to have a self-driving car do the work for you at times. Imagine a commute where you could work as you head into the office. Wouldn't have to worry about driving home after knocking a few too many adult beverages back.



Let's face it: Fully autonomous vehicles would have some benefit.



I know I'd consider putting one in my driveway. My commute from NJ to NY, and back, would get so much more productive. That said, I wouldn't give up a couple analog autos. Driving means a lot to me and it's a big part of my life.



I'd still want to let 'er rip on the weekends and have fun behind the wheel.



But I know I don't speak for everyone. So, Spies, I've got to ask: IF and WHEN fully autonomous vehicles arrive, would YOU keep something in your driveway to do it yourself?





