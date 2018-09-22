IF And WHEN Fully Autonomous Vehicles Arrive, Would You Keep Something To DIY?

Agent00R submitted on 9/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:23:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 328 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Every year we get another step closer to fully autonomous vehicles.

But, there's still a tremendous amount of work to be done here.

If anyone tells you otherwise, they're probably full of sh!t or they're trying to sell you something.

Having said that, I think there's a part of everyone that would be pretty thrilled to have a self-driving car do the work for you at times. Imagine a commute where you could work as you head into the office. Wouldn't have to worry about driving home after knocking a few too many adult beverages back.

Let's face it: Fully autonomous vehicles would have some benefit.

I know I'd consider putting one in my driveway. My commute from NJ to NY, and back, would get so much more productive. That said, I wouldn't give up a couple analog autos. Driving means a lot to me and it's a big part of my life.

I'd still want to let 'er rip on the weekends and have fun behind the wheel.

But I know I don't speak for everyone. So, Spies, I've got to ask: IF and WHEN fully autonomous vehicles arrive, would YOU keep something in your driveway to do it yourself?



IF And WHEN Fully Autonomous Vehicles Arrive, Would You Keep Something To DIY?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]