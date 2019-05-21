IF Apple Was Interested In Buying Tesla BEFORE, Could It Be Interested In Buying Tesla NOW?

As shares of Tesla sink closer to the $200/share mark, people are starting to wonder about this automotive company.

What does its future hold? Is there even a future?

Or, will someone finally try to make a purchase of the electric vehicle manufacturer?

According to reports, Apple already tried to snap up Tesla. In 2013 supposedly a serious bid was made "at around $240 a share." There was one condition, however. Elon Musk had to go.

Since a deal didn't transpire, it's pretty obvious that giving Musk his walking papers was simply not an option. And something tells us that hasn't changed when fast forwarding to today.

Having said that, a lot has changed from 2013. Is it possible that Apple could be interested in adding Tesla to the Apple portfolio? Or, do you suspect that ship has sailed?


With Tesla’s stock sinking to around $200 this week, Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, told CNBC on Tuesday that the electric car company could have sold to Apple six years ago for a significantly higher price per share.

“Around 2013, there was a serious bid from Apple at around $240 a share,” Irwin said in an interview on “Squawk Box. ” “This is something we did multiple checks on. I have complete confidence that this is accurate. Apple bid for Tesla. I don’t know if it got to a formal paperwork stage, but I know from multiple different sources that this was very credible.”

Apple and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment...



User Comments

PUGPROUD

You want to make a small fortune in the car business...then start with a big fortune. the answer is NO.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 5:36:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

mre30

Probably not.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 6:43:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Aspy11

LOL, no.....click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:49:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

The ONLY value in Tesla is the name. GM should buy Tesla, make EVs under that name and co-brand with Cadillac. Hyundai/Kia ditto. But in the end, the Chinese will buy Tesla for the name. Fremont will be abandoned.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 8:18:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Truthy

MD is spot on. The Teslas fanboys are hoping for a lifeline. 2013 was a long time ago.
Tesla has taken on tremendous debt and proven their business model does not work.
If. I am sorry, when someone acquires Tesla it will be well below $100/share.
Their is no unique technology at Tesla to justify the multiples. The only thing you would get is the name and customer base. The latter is becoming less valuable by the month .

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:35:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Vette71

Smart buyers buy businesses to get new things that can leverage off what they already have. Like a new product or technology they can take through their established marketing/distribution channels to existing customers, or a new customer base for their current products. In 2013 Apple was toying with getting into the automated transportation business, but they since have backed away from that. Tesla really doesn't have anything for Apple besides being a huge cash suck and a negative for Apple's market value.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 12:04:45 PM | | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

Right on Vette71.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 12:53:51 PM | | Votes: 0   

malba2367

I doubt apple or any tech company wants to get involved in automobile manufacturing. Auto manufacturing is a relatively low margin business with very complex operational demands...demands that Tesla does not have ironed out yet. The only logical buyer for Tesla is an established tier 1 automaker than can straighten out the operations. There are 2 wildcards...at current market valuations, only Toyota would be able to pull off a purchase of Tesla. Also a buyer would probably require Musk to absolve himself of all control of day to day operations, which he will likely not accept

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 10:19:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

