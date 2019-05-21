IF Apple Was Interested In Buying Tesla BEFORE, Could It Be Interested In Buying Tesla NOW?

As shares of Tesla sink closer to the $200/share mark, people are starting to wonder about this automotive company. What does its future hold? Is there even a future?



Or, will someone finally try to make a purchase of the electric vehicle manufacturer?



According to reports, Apple already tried to snap up Tesla. In 2013 supposedly a serious bid was made "at around $240 a share." There was one condition, however. Elon Musk had to go.



Since a deal didn't transpire, it's pretty obvious that giving Musk his walking papers was simply not an option. And something tells us that hasn't changed when fast forwarding to today.



Having said that, a lot has changed from 2013. Is it possible that Apple could be interested in adding Tesla to the Apple portfolio? Or, do you suspect that ship has sailed?





With Tesla’s stock sinking to around $200 this week, Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, told CNBC on Tuesday that the electric car company could have sold to Apple six years ago for a significantly higher price per share.



“Around 2013, there was a serious bid from Apple at around $240 a share,” Irwin said in an interview on “Squawk Box. ” “This is something we did multiple checks on. I have complete confidence that this is accurate. Apple bid for Tesla. I don’t know if it got to a formal paperwork stage, but I know from multiple different sources that this was very credible.”



Apple and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment...



