If you're a fan of General Motors' high-performance vehicles, we've got some bad news for you, friends. That's because as of this week, rumors started swirling.



Apparently, the Chevrolet Camaro is going to be hitting the bricks.



After the current-gen Camaro wraps up its life cycle in 2012, it will not see a replacement. According to reports, the development of its successor has been halted.



As of now it's not official but given the change of product portfolios and the mix of vehicles — skewing towards sport-utility vehicles — it seems like this isn't completely off base. It also doesn't help that the Camaro came in third place, relative to the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, for 2018 sales.



It also didn't help that GM botched the refresh of the Camaro and its facade looks awful.



All that said, we've got to ask: IF GM kills the Camaro, would that be a SMART or STUPID move by management?



What say you, Spies?



...The sports car is midway through its life cycle and won’t be replaced when it ends in 2023, according to musclecarsandtrucks.com.



Company sources tell the website that development on its successor has been suspended and that the model name will go on hiatus then, as it did from 2003 to 2009. A GM spokesman released a statement to Motor1.com that said it wouldn’t "engage in speculation..."



