IF The New BMW 4-Series Pics That Leaked Are REAL, Did Munich COPY Infiniti? Are World's COLLIDING?

Agent001 submitted on 6/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:27 AM

1 user comments | Views : 328 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

00R and I were chatting earlier when the 2021 G22 4 Series (M440i) photos leaked and almost at the same time we texted each other the same thought.



And it wasn't a pleasing thought. It's one of those things where you read it and you shake your head in wonder and think could it be TRUE?

WHAT were we so blown away by?

That to OUR eyes it looks like BMW copied INFINITI with the new 4-Series Coupe profile. And even threw in a little NISSAN GT-R where there would normally be a Hofmeister kink? Don't know what that is? Well, maybe you AREN'T a car person if you don't know. GOOGLE it.

So take a look and tell us DID they do the UNTHINKABLE?






About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Munich is running out of ideas, first they copied the mustang via 8 series, now the 4 series imitates the Infiniti, unfortunately for bmw, the Infiniti and mustang wore both styles better though

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2020 12:30:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

