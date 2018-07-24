IF The Reports Are To Be Believed, The All-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Will Be The Super Sedan You Want...

One vehicle that has really Agent 001 and my attention is the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door. That's because unlike other Mercedes-AMG four-door products — and its sport-utility vehicles — this one is different.



It was developed, from the ground up, as a true AMG vehicle. It's not a standard Mercedes that was given some hardcore, AMG treatment.



AMG built it as its own.



What that translates into is a vehicle that's completely ruthless. And if you need further proof, see what CAR magazine had to say about its experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the AMG GT 4-door. While the publication had the chance to go on a ride along, it was not permitted to drive the prototype vehicle.



That said, I've got to ask: Is the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door the SUPER SEDAN you want?





...We had heard that the pre-production model we were allowed out in wasn’t quite producing full power (or allowing full revs), yet the kick in the back from peak torque at 2,500rpm was noticeably fiercer than what you’d get in an E63 S, and would give all but the most ballistic hypercars a run for their money.



Grip and traction from the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system was considerable, yet there’s still ample opportunity to play around a little with the rear end. Turn all the aids off, however, and it’s almost comical how overwhelmed the back tyres are by the sheer amount of twist...



Read Article