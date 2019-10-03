IF You Were Hoping BMW's M Vehicles Would Stay Pure, Prepare To Be DISAPPOINTED...

BMW's M division is actively in talks with the firm’s i electrification team about incorporating the technology in performance cars, it has emerged.

...“You will see electrified vehicles in M division as well,” Irlinger said. “We are in talks with all of the other BMW Group brands and sub-brands - Rolls-Royce, MINI and yes, M division - and you will see electrification coming across onto their products. It will be at differing levels, of course, but it will happen. We are working with them, right now. 

He added: “There are some real advantages from incorporating electric power into performance vehicles. You have immediate torque delivery which can give you acceleration while a combustion engine is still thinking about it. These advantages we will spread to the whole brands, in a specific way.”

 



IF You Were Hoping BMW's M Vehicles Would Stay Pure, Prepare To Be DISAPPOINTED...

MDarringer

What BS is this: "BMW's M division is actively in talks with the firm’s i electrification team"? "M" is a trim level. The "i team" is not unique and separate either.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/10/2019 11:07:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

