When buying a used vehicle, there's many things to consider. Most importantly, however, is the year, make and model of the product.



If you do your research and buy wisely, you may be able to snap up a gem or, better yet, know exactly what you're getting into. That way you can plan ahead or get the "known" issues evaluated in a pre-purchase inspection (PPI).



Typically, if a used vehicle is old enough or has been driven beyond its bumper-to-bumper warranty, one can acquire an extended warranty. While it may seem obvious to take the plunge, Autoblog brings up a good point:



...Some reputable consumer advocacy organizations, like Consumer Reports, strongly advise consumers not to bother with extended warranties at all. This is because, as CR says, "Extended warranties can have many gotchas, relying on contract fine print to deny coverage for almost any reason." They recommend that you budget some money for unexpected repairs after the warranty period is over – your bank account can't deny coverage on the repair. There's no fine print.



We tend to agree with Consumer Reports here. There are a lot of unknowns involved with extended warranties, but one guarantee: you'll be paying a lot of money for a benefit that is either hard to understand or hard to receive. And likely won't need...



All that said, we've got to ask:



IF your friend was buying a USED vehicle without a warranty, would YOU recommend they get an EXTENDED warranty? Or, would you tell them to pass and budget for emergency fixes?



What say you, Spies?



