IIHS Claims Arizona Uber Fatality Could Have Been Avoided If Volvo Safety Systems Were Not Disabled

The Uber Technologies Inc.

self-driving test vehicle that killed a pedestrian in Arizona this year may have been able to avoid the crash had the ride-hailing company not disabled Volvo Cars' safety system, according to a safety group.

In a report Tuesday, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety criticizes Uber for turning off Volvo's collision-avoidance technology in the XC90 crossover that struck and killed a woman in Tempe on March 18. The insurer group's chief research officer, David Zuby, vouched for the effectiveness of Volvo's system, saying it would have prevented or mitigated the crash.



