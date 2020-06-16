IIHS Does A Study To Determine If A Big SUV Will Harm Pedestrians More Than A Smaller Car In An Accident

From the “No Shit” files comes a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

In it, researchers reach an obvious conclusion that should surprise no one: tall, blunt-faced vehicles are far more likely to damage your sensitive, delicate body than low-riding passenger cars.

Pick that jaw up off the floor.

Analyzing car-pedestrian collisions from three Michigan cities, the takeaway was clear. That marauding Lexus LX 470 is far more likely to do damage to your internal organs (and the bits and piece surrounding them) than, say, a 2008 Honda Civic.



Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

User Comments

dlin

Some huge SUV are basically Light Tactical Vehicles

Posted on 6/16/2020 3:47:02 PM   

MDarringer

More bullshit data fabrication from the puppet group owned by the insurance companies and overseen by no one.

Posted on 6/16/2020 4:03:23 PM   

