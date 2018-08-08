IIHS Study Says You Should NEVER Give Full Control To Your Self Driving Vehicle

We’ve aired our grievances about the fallibility of semi-autonomous driving features time and again, and a new study out this week confirms the fact: Cars with driver-assist systems that include things like lane-keep and auto-steering and braking may not see stopped vehicles. Worse, reports the Associated Press, they could even steer you into a crash.



The study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety scrutinized five systems from Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo on a track and public roads, reports the AP, which said, “The upshot is while they could save your life, the systems can fail under many circumstances.



