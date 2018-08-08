IIHS Study Says You Should NEVER Give Full Control To Your Self Driving Vehicle

Agent009 submitted on 8/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:05:32 PM

4 user comments | Views : 582 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We’ve aired our grievances about the fallibility of semi-autonomous driving features time and again, and a new study out this week confirms the fact: Cars with driver-assist systems that include things like lane-keep and auto-steering and braking may not see stopped vehicles.

Worse, reports the Associated Press, they could even steer you into a crash.

The study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety scrutinized five systems from Tesla, Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo on a track and public roads, reports the AP, which said, “The upshot is while they could save your life, the systems can fail under many circumstances.

Read Article


IIHS Study Says You Should NEVER Give Full Control To Your Self Driving Vehicle

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Duhh

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:32:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

Then it's not..SELF DRIVING

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:39:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

joneshamilton

But Elon claims his autopilot is twice as safe as a human doing the driving.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:40:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I just say "Jesus, take the wheel."

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:54:31 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]