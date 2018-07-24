IIHS Wants To Reinvent Red Light Cameras As A Safety Tool, Not A Revenue Stream

On Tuesday the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, and National Safety Council called for an increase in red light camera usage as a response to climbing deaths due to red light-running drivers, which they believe have become more common due to declining camera usage.

The four organizations have outlined a "red light camera checklist" which they hope will encourage re-adoption of red light camera systems. Focus is centered on planning and maintaining programs, but also deals with public relations, as the IIHS contends that public support for red light camera programs is strong, as long as drivers believe the cameras are to discourage crashes, and not to rake in revenue.