IIHS Wants To Reinvent Red Light Cameras As A Safety Tool, Not A Revenue Stream

Agent009 submitted on 7/24/2018

Category: Misc News

On Tuesday the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, and National Safety Council called for an increase in red light camera usage as a response to climbing deaths due to red light-running drivers, which they believe have become more common due to declining camera usage.

The four organizations have outlined a "red light camera checklist" which they hope will encourage re-adoption of red light camera systems. Focus is centered on planning and maintaining programs, but also deals with public relations, as the IIHS contends that public support for red light camera programs is strong, as long as drivers believe the cameras are to discourage crashes, and not to rake in revenue.



atc98092

My city had the cameras strictly as a safety measure. When red light running accidents decreased to a level that was decided in advance. The cameras were removed. The yellow timing was never altered, and I never heard of anyone getting a ticket that wasn't justified. Now some neighboring cities still have their cameras, yellow timing was altered, and it was a pure money grab. I'd like to see them gone.

I was also fine with them in school zones. People are crazy around schools. Those idiots need tickets until they lose their car.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/24/2018 12:46:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

