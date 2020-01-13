IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? 22 Year Old Kylie Jenner Shows The World Her $14 Million Car Collection

On Jan. 10, Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a set of Instagram snaps of her posing in front of her fleet of luxury cars that come out to an estimated $14 million dollars! The beauty mogul took front and center in many of the pics with her amazing automobiles, like her custom ice blue Rolls Royce Wraith, which starts at $320k, chilling in the background. She had engraved nameplates added inside the doors of it and a starlit ceiling which likely raised the price. The corner of her $1.4M Ferrari LaFerrari could also be spotted in the photo set. This was the gift that her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, got her as a push present almost two years ago. He also gifted her with a vintage Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday in August 2018. Talk about living a life of luxury!



