IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED: Are You Falling For The All-new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 S On Monoblocks?

Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, Mercedes-Benz wasn't exactly known for its sporty division, AMG.

That's because it wasn't nearly as embraced as it is today.

Now just about every single model has an AMG counterpart. Performance has taken over the three-pointed star.

In the 90s and early 00s though, a specific style of wheel was popular on the souped up Benzes. That would be the monoblock wheel, which could be found on the C, E, S, SL, CL and other models. Like all things in fashion, it eventually gets replaced.

Until now. The monoblock wheel is back. Although initially reappearing on the AMG GT63 S, it's now found a new home on the all-new GLS 63 S.

So, what do YOU think?


llaroo

so we are back to hub caps ? no.

llaroo (View Profile)

