IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED? Is THIS Footage Of The Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Getting You AMPED Up?

Although the competition is as strong as ever, the BMW 3-Series may not have to worry about the likes of the Audi S4 and Mercedes-AMG C43. That's because buyers are opting for sport-utility vehicles over sedans.



That said, there's still some diehards out there that appreciate a sport sedan. And that means many will turn to what was formerly the ultimate driving machine. Now it's just "one of many driving machines."



Nabbed testing around the Nürburgring is the next-gen BMW 3-Series. To be more specific, it is the M340i variant, according to the videographer.



Seen and heard working its way around the 'Ring, the BMW is yet another evolution of the 3'er. Though its skin is expected to receive a minor nip/tuck, its chassis is expected to get a significant overhaul. With a rumored 370-380 horsepower, it sounds mighty enticing. And its six-cylinder soundtrack is obvious in this clip.



So, what say you, Spies? Does this all-new footage of the next-gen 3-Series leave you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?





During the Industry Pool at the Nürburgring I have filmed the 2019 BMW M340i, G20 generation.



BMW is almost ready to introduce the G20 incarnation of the 3 Series and we're here to talk about the model that will serve as the range-topper until the new M3 arrives. We're referring to the 2019 M340i.



The M Performance machine is expected to be animated by a single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter straight-six delivering around 370 ponies. Nevertheless, this is an excellent opportunity to remind you that oil burning fans will also have their needs catered to. Diesel fans will receive the M340d, which should allow the driver to play with at least 320 horses...



