IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED? The Rumor Mill Shares Stats About The Soon-to-Debut Toyota Supra — Is It Priced TOO HIGH?

One of the most highly anticipated debuts of recent memory is the all-new Toyota Supra. Boasting that legendary Japanese nameplate, there's a lot of anticipation behind this vehicle.



The Supra's always been a legend but ever since the Fast & Furious, it's now in the stratosphere. And, there's some signs that Toyota may have screwed the pooch on this one.



Namely, it's a joint project vehicle done in partnership with BMW. And if the spy shots are any indication, it's going to be a lot more BMW and a lot less Toyota. If that's the case, why even bother? Wouldn't you just want the real McCoy?



Leaked figures posted on a Supra forum indicate the following about the all-new Toyota. It will be powered by an inline six producing 335 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. It will weigh approximately 3,300 pounds. Zero to 60 in approximately 4.5 seconds. Features like a head's up display, lane assist, pre-collision warning, navigation and park distance control will be standard.



But, like all things in life, there's a catch. According to the individual who supplied this data, the Supra will cost about $63,500. Mind you this info was brought to light in early June and with the potential for a global trade war, who knows if that will impact the price.



All that said, I've got to ask: IF the Toyota Supra debuts with a $63,500 price and stats like the aforementioned, will you be IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?



What say you, Spies?





