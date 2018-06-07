INSANE: Bulgarian Supercar Maker Promises 5,221 HP Electric Hypercar

It’s been some time since a claimed supercar manufacturer has appeared out of nowhere with promises of a game-changing vehicle. However, Bulgaria’s Alieno has put an end to that dry spell, unveiling its first proposed model. As per usual, it is making some bold claims.

The company was reportedly formed in 2015 and gets its name from the Italian word ‘alieno’ which translates to alien. Despite having no experience in the automotive space, the company claims to be working on its first ever model, dubbed the Arcanum, complete with performance specs to rival the Devel Sixteen.