INSANE: Bulgarian Supercar Maker Promises 5,221 HP Electric Hypercar

Agent009 submitted on 7/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:18 AM

1 user comments | Views : 578 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s been some time since a claimed supercar manufacturer has appeared out of nowhere with promises of a game-changing vehicle.

However, Bulgaria’s Alieno has put an end to that dry spell, unveiling its first proposed model. As per usual, it is making some bold claims.

The company was reportedly formed in 2015 and gets its name from the Italian word ‘alieno’ which translates to alien. Despite having no experience in the automotive space, the company claims to be working on its first ever model, dubbed the Arcanum, complete with performance specs to rival the Devel Sixteen.



Read Article


INSANE: Bulgarian Supercar Maker Promises 5,221 HP Electric Hypercar

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

t_bone

Sounds great. Its like a giant high-end RC car. (Not sure I'd even want to ride in one!)

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 7/6/2018 10:47:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]